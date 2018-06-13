Guyana News

Charges expected soon in shooting of GRA officers

By

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), with the assistance of the Guyana Police Force, apprehended four persons in connection with the shooting of GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigation (LEID) Officers at Beehive, East Coast Demerara.

A statement today from the GRA said that the persons arrested are Ravindra Ramdeo of Lot 217 Section D Non Pariel, ECD; Stephon Motielal and Trevor Motielal of Lot 30 Green Field Bee Hive, ECD and Andrew Motielal of Lot 11 – 12 Helena, Mahaica.

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, three LEID Officers were the target of gunfire during an anti-smuggling operation in Beehive, East Cost Demerara. Two of the officers sustained injuries and were subsequently treated at a private hospital.

The accused are expected to appear in Court shortly to answer to a number of charges.

More in Guyana News

PPP/C commissioners allege racial bias after vote on new Deputy Chief Election Officer

MovieTowne Guyana sets sights on end of August for launch of cinemas, some concessions

Five charged, remanded over 100-pound Parika drugs bust

Woman succumbs after allegedly jumping from car

City constituencies getting $57m for community projects

West Ruimveldt woman on ganja trafficking charge after 21 lbs ganja found in suitcase at airport

Kamarang boy charged with rape of fellow teen

Exxon still on course for first oil by March, 2020

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×