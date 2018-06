A 17-year-old was yesterday granted his release on $10,000 bail after he denied a charge that he had possession of three live rounds of ammunition.

The charge against Renardo Morgan, of Charlestown, states that on June 9th, at Lombard Street, he had in his possession three live rounds of .32 ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Morgan pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..