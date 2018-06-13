City constituencies getting $57m for community projects

The Ministry of Communities has released $57 million to the Georgetown municipality to fund community projects in the 15 constituencies, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green announced on Monday.

Chase-Green made the announcement during the statutory meeting of the Georgetown city council.

Twelve constituencies have submitted proposals for projects and they were all given the green light by the Ministry of Communities. However, Constituency 1 – Kingston East & West, Thomas Lands, Non Pariel Park, Cummingsburg, Alberttown & Queenstown –and Constituency 15 –Meadow Bank/Agricola are yet to finalize their projects. While Constituency 6 – Cummings Lodge, North Central & South Pattensen Turkeyen – only submitted its final proposal on Monday…..