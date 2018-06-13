Guyana News

City constituencies getting $57m for community projects

-mayor upbraids town clerk over implementation policy

By
Patricia Chase-Greene

The Ministry of Communities has released $57 million to the Georgetown municipality to fund community projects in the 15 constituencies, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green announced on Monday.

Chase-Green made the announcement during the  statutory meeting of the Georgetown city council.

Twelve constituencies have submitted proposals for projects and they were all given the green light by the Ministry of Communities. However, Constituency 1 – Kingston East & West, Thomas Lands, Non Pariel Park, Cummingsburg, Alberttown & Queenstown –and Constituency 15 –Meadow Bank/Agricola are yet to finalize their projects.  While Constituency 6 – Cummings Lodge, North Central & South Pattensen Turkeyen – only submitted its final proposal on Monday…..

More in Guyana News

PPP/C commissioners allege racial bias after vote on new Deputy Chief Election Officer

MovieTowne Guyana sets sights on end of August for launch of cinemas, some concessions

Five charged, remanded over 100-pound Parika drugs bust

Woman succumbs after allegedly jumping from car

West Ruimveldt woman on ganja trafficking charge after 21 lbs ganja found in suitcase at airport

Kamarang boy charged with rape of fellow teen

Exxon still on course for first oil by March, 2020

Harmon tours concrete products company

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×