Cops nab three bandits in Grove supermarket

Three males, one armed with a handgun, who about 4.30 this morning at Lot 18 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, attacked, robbed and bound a Security Guard before breaking into “The Number One Supermarket” have been apprehended and are co-operating with investigators.

A release from the police today said that while the bandits were in the Supermarket, the 53-year-old security guard who was relieved of his cellular phone and a bag, managed to free himself and immediately alerted neighbours who summoned the police.

The release said that the lawmen responded and captured the perpetrators inside the business premises.

A .38 revolver with six live matching rounds as well as a quantity of phone cards and a sum of cash were found in their possession.

The suspects, two of whom hail from Herstelling Sea Dam whilst the other is from Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, are being processed for court.  

The Guyana Police Force lauded the public’s efforts in supporting law enforcement.

 

