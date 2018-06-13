Harmon tours concrete products company

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Monday visited KSM Investments Limited, a company that produces concrete products at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, where he reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing companies.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, he said “The Government embraces companies that manufacture things in Guyana; companies that employ Guyanese, companies that promote the Guyana brand, companies that establish and insist on value for money… This is where revenue is generated for our country,” he said.

KSM’s Chief Executive Officer, Mahadeo Panchu said that his company is willing to assist the Government by organising a seminar for engineers and officials from Government agencies and even Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to share with them their technical expertise. KSM officially began operations in November 2015. Panchu said, “We could have taken our money and go live somewhere but this is our home, this is where we belong and this is where were going to stay to assist in the building of our country… We are here to help our Government; we can manufacture, we can supply, we can install… we want to see modernisation come to our country,” he said. KSM’s Business Consultant, Roger Duff said that the construction industry is known to kick-start modernisation and investment in any country. “When a construction industry embraces technology the way KSM embraces technology, it invariably pushes the rest of the country upwards from the technologically advanced standpoint,” he said.

KSM produces hollow blocks and pavers among other items.