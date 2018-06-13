Guyana News

Kamarang boy charged with rape of fellow teen

By
Etzer Hope

A teenage boy was yesterday granted $200,000 bail after he was charged with raping a teen girl.

Charged was Etzer Hope, 18, a shop assistant in Kamarang, who appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

The charge against Hope alleges that between June 7th and June 8th, at Kamarang Airstrip, Upper Mazaruni, he sexually penetrated of a 17-year-old girl without her consent.

Hope was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

He was later granted $200,000 bail by Magistrate Daly, who adjourned the matter until June 18th, when a hearing is fixed for the Kamarang Magistrate’s court.

