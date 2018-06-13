Guyana News

Paralysed 8-year-old to receive at-home physiotherapy sessions

By
Matthew Zaman before the accident

Matthew Zaman, the eight-year-old boy who has been bedridden for almost six months after he was struck down by a minibus along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road, will be undergoing physiotherapy sessions, which are being facilitated by the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, at his home.

Bibi Shanaz Khan on Monday told Stabroek News that Matthew, her son, underwent his first therapy session on Saturday, after which arrangements were made to have him receive the other sessions in the comfort of their Felicity, Railway Embankment, ECD home.

She said while the days for the sessions have not yet been fixed, a schedule will be decided upon…..

