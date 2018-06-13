Guyana News

PPP/C commissioners allege racial bias after vote on new Deputy Chief Election Officer

-say highest ranked candidate passed over

By
Vishnu Persaud

After Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (retd) James Patterson cast a crucial vote yesterday for the selection of a Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO), the three PPP/C-nominated commissioners once again walked out of a statutory meeting and alleged ethnic bias in the process.

PPP/C commissioners Robeson Benn, Sase Gunraj and Bibi Shadick told an emergency press conference at the office of the Opposition Leader yesterday that Patterson cast a vote in favour of hiring Roxanne Myers, after they were deadlocked with the APNU-nominated commissioners on rehiring former DCEO Vishnu Persaud, who had been the highest ranked candidate.

As a result, they said they walked out of the statutory meeting in protest. They added that they would be lodging a complaint with the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and would also raise the situation with the international community…..

More in Guyana News

MovieTowne Guyana sets sights on end of August for launch of cinemas, some concessions

Five charged, remanded over 100-pound Parika drugs bust

Woman succumbs after allegedly jumping from car

City constituencies getting $57m for community projects

West Ruimveldt woman on ganja trafficking charge after 21 lbs ganja found in suitcase at airport

Kamarang boy charged with rape of fellow teen

Exxon still on course for first oil by March, 2020

Harmon tours concrete products company

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×