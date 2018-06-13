Survivors of Kuru Kururu fatal accident recovering at home

The survivors, from the May 13th Mother’s Day fatal accident at Kuru Kururu on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway in which four persons lost their lives, have all been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and are now at home recuperating.

Prem Persaud, his daughter Ninah Persaud, and her husband Lakeram Persaud, all of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, and Jada Enmore, 8, all spent for at least two weeks in hospital. Prem, who was the last to be discharged, was able to go home a few days ago.

A relative of the Persaud’s, Naveta (only name given) told Stabroek News that while her relatives were discharged, Prem and Lakeram have to return to undergo corrective surgery…..