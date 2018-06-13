Teen stabbed on Lombard St

A teenager is now nursing multiple stab wounds about his body, after he was attacked and robbed on Saturday night while walking along Lombard Street, Charlestown.

Anthony Bartholomew, 19, a labourer of Lot 2 Drysdale Street, Charlestown was stabbed multiple times about his body. He has since undergone emergency surgery and is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Male surgical ward. His condition is listed as stable.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the incident occurred around 11.05 pm on Saturday, shortly after which a male individual turned up at the Ruimveldt Police station and reportedly admitted to committing the act…..