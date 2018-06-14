Child drowns in Pomeroon River

The body of a six-year-old child was on Tuesday evening found in the Pomeroon River, hours after he reportedly fell overboard while washing his feet.
Dead is Ramesh Kanhai, a student of Abrams Creek Primary school and of Abrams Creek, Upper Pomeroon River.
Stabroek News was told that the incident occurred around 11.45 am on Tuesday, opposite Kanhai’s school during the lunch break…..
