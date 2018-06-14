Guyana News

Cummings Lodge/Atlantic Ville canal still clogged after two years – Councillor

By Staff Writer
The canal at Cummings Lodge/Atlantic Ville which has been covered with overgrown weeds and bush for the past two years (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

For two years, Councillor Andrea Marks has being asking the Georgetown City Council to clear a canal in Atlantic Ville and Cummings Lodge with no success.

On Monday, at the Council’s Statutory Meeting she raised the issue once again. This time she presented to the Council a project plan explaining why the canal needs to be cleared and how much it might cost. According to APNU+AFC councillor, this is the second time that she is submitting this plan. She explained to Stabroek News that the residents have been asking for the canal to be cleared since before the 2016 local government election, because it causes flooding, and snakes live in the overgrown bushes…..

