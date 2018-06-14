Guyana News

Developer says still awaiting word from gov’t on onshore oil facility

By Staff Writer
An artist’s impression of the proposed onshore oil and gas facility at Vreed-en-Hoop

Source One Supply Oil and Gas Marine Supplies Chief Executive Officer Terry Singh has said that his company’s proposal for an onshore oil and gas facility has not received any substantial feedback from government since last year.

Speaking to Stabroek News, Singh explained that after the proposal to develop the facility at Vreed-en-Hoop was sent last August and additional documentation was dispatched three months ago to different government agencies, there has been no response.

Source One Supply Oil and Gas Marine Supplies is a subsidiary of Japarts.

“Our company is serious about local content in the oil and gas sector. We are not talking about indirect and drips and drops benefits for Guyanese, but a mega-project that will create in upwards of 300 jobs,” Singh noted…..

