Discharging firearm case dismissed against former Republic Bank employee

Jamal Haynes, the former Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd employee, who was sentenced last year to a total of six years in jail for charges stemming from the attempted robbery of the Bank’s Water Street branch, had a firearm-related charge dismissed against him yesterday.

Haynes, who was among four other men charged with the July, 2017 attempted robbery of Republic Bank, was before Magistrate Leron Daly on a charge which alleged that on July 4, 2017 at Water Street, he discharged a loaded firearm at Constable 22707 Joseph, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable.

The matter, which came to an end yesterday, saw the Magistrate not calling upon the accused to lead a defence since the prosecution had failed to prove all aspects of the case…..