Education ministry begins preparations for US$6.03M curriculum reform

The Ministry of Education, through the Guyana Education Sector Improvement (GESIP) project, has begun conducting consultation sessions in preparation for the US$6.03 million curriculum reform programme.

According to a Ministry of Education (MoE) press release, the Integrated Curriculum Reform project is intended to improve student achievement at nursery, primary, and at lower secondary levels. This will be achieved by implementing a phased revision of the curriculum, defined not only as the content students are expected to learn in each subject and grade level, but also the way in which that content is taught. Emphasis will be placed on interactive, student-centred pedagogies, social inclusion and gender-informed approaches.

The ministry is at present conducting a series of consultation sessions across the country as part of efforts to garner feedback and suggestions to aid in this project. On Monday there were consultations at Anna Regina in Essequibo, and Bush Lot in Berbice, with other sessions planned later this week for Bartica, Mahdia, Kato and Paramakatoi…..