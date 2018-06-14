Father and son charged with murdering Cornhill St fruit vendor

A father and his son appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday charged with the murder of a Cornhill Street fruit vendor.

Fifty-four year old James McKenzie, of Lot 35 Public Road, Kitty, and his son, Timothy McKenzie, 21, of Lot 126, Public Road, Kitty, were read a joint charge.

It is alleged that on June 4th, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown they murdered Richard Noel. They were not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield indicated to the court that the file was incomplete. As a result, they were both remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate McLennan. The

matter was subsequently adjourned until June 29.

Richard Noel, called ‘Nippo,’ of Lot 39 William Street, Kitty, was stabbed once in the chest during the incident. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition. He succumbed to the injury around 9 pm on the same day.