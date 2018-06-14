Former magistrate found guilty of failing to render aid after accident

A former Berbice Magistrate, Attorney at Law, Chandra Sohan, was on Tuesday found guilty of failing to render assistance to an accident victim along the Williamsburg, Corentyne Public Road.

Sohan, 52, of Lot 47 Palmyra Village, was charged, in August 2017, with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to render assistance following an accident and failure to provide police with his personal information.

Sohan was only found guilty on the failure to render assistance charge, while the other charges were dismissed.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Renita Singh fined Sohan $35,000 or two weeks imprisonment, after he was found guilty.

The charges came after Sohan was arrested over an accident which occurred last August.

Sohan was accused of driving motor car PJJ 6060, which allegedly struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the Williamsburg Public Road.

The victim, who had no fixed place of abode, suffered a fractured leg and a fractured jaw, and refused to offer any evidence in court, after the matter was reportedly settled for a sum of $250,000.