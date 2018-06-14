Guyana News

GECOM chairman to explain casting vote for Deputy Chief Election Officer

-source says Myers qualifications seen as superior

By Staff Writer
Roxanne Myers

Guyana Elections Commission Chairman, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson says he will address the reason why he voted to break a deadlock in favour of Roxanne Myers, a candidate for the post of deputy chief election officer (DCEO) as opposed to Vishnu Persaud, who held the post previously.

Patterson yesterday told Stabroek News he would deal with the matter by way of a letter to all of the newspapers.  “I will deal with all the concerns tomorrow (today). That will be my contribution on the topic.”

He made the comments in response to questions posed to him by this newspaper on his reasons for voting in favour of Myers when it was reported that Persaud had been ranked higher than Myers after the application and interview process…..

