Hospitalised prisoner died of brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma

By Staff Writer

An autopsy performed on the remains of Junior Dunn also known as ‘Shawn Thom’, the inmate who succumbed on Sunday, almost two weeks after being hospitalised in an unconscious state revealed that he died as a result of a brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma.

Police spokesman, Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed the findings of the autopsy which also showed that Dunn also suffered a fractured right cheek bone.

A police source explained to Stabroek News now that Dunn’s cause of death has been established, investigators have launched a probe to determine the circumstances under which Dunn was injured…..

