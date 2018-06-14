Lombard St teen remanded for stabbing man with icepick

An argument over a phone landed a teen before a City Magistrate, charged with attempted murder of a man who remains hospitalised in a critical condition.
Kan Das, 18, of Lot 12, Lombard Street, a labourer, was read a charge which alleges that on June 9, at Lombard Street, Charlestown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Bartholomew, with the intent to commit murder.
Das was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..
