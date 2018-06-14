Guyana News

Lombard St teen remanded for stabbing man with icepick

By Staff Writer
Kan Das

An argument over a phone landed a teen before a City Magistrate, charged with attempted murder of a man who remains hospitalised in a critical condition.

Kan Das, 18, of Lot 12, Lombard Street, a labourer, was read a charge which alleges that on June 9, at Lombard Street, Charlestown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Bartholomew, with the intent to commit murder.

Das was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..

More in Guyana News

Parliament committee flags large number of Haitians, Cubans unaccounted for

Father and son charged with murdering Cornhill St fruit vendor

‘Sinbad’ jointly charged with murder of fishermen in piracy attack

Top Cop raps Magistrate’s ‘pack of jokers’ remark

default placeholder

Minibus union proposing fare hikes, five-year moratorium on bus importation

Discharging firearm case dismissed against former Republic Bank employee

Former magistrate found guilty of failing to render aid after accident

GECOM chairman to explain casting vote for Deputy Chief Election Officer

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web