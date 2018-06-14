Guyana News

Mustapha seeking expedited hearing of challenge to GECOM chair decision

By Staff Writer

PPP Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday filed an application for his appeal of the recent decision upholding the appointment of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (retd) James Patterson, to be heard early.

This comes days after his Attorney Anil Nandlall filed a Notice of Appeal challenging the ruling which was made by Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George SC on June 8.

According to court documents, Mustapha is asking the Court of Appeal to fix an early date for the hearing and determination of the matters; permit and authorize the Appellant to prepare the Record of Appeal forthwith and dispense with all other formality and procedural requirements in order to facilitate an early hearing and determination of the case…..



