North Rupununi villages get $6M for community projects

Seven communities in the North Rupununi, Region Nine have received cheques valued at approximately $6 million to execute community projects under the Presidential Grant Fund.

The Department of Public Information on Tuesday said that the cheques were handed over by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock on June 8, during a ministerial outreach to the Rupununi Region.

DPI said that other cheques presented include $216, 000 to the Wowetta Women’s Agro-processing for 600 pounds of farine for the school’s dormitory and indigenous residents in Georgetown and $100,000 to the Bina Hill Institute for winning the first prize in a football competition.

DPI said that the Presidential Grant programme provides communities with the financial resources necessary to fund green sustainable projects that are aimed at providing the required services within their communities.