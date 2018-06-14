Police corporal charged with causing death by dangerous driving

A police corporal yesterday appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, where he was placed on $500,000 bail on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The corporal, Earl Rowney, 28, of Lot 17 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.

The court heard yesterday that the accident occurred on 20 May, 2017, at Number 28 Village West Coast Berbice.

Police Prosecutor Rockel Mars yesterday told the court that Rowley was driving motor car bearing registration plate number PTT 2200, when around 5.40 pm he collided with motor car PSS 1675 being driven by Errol Nicholson, 56.

Nicholson, from Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice had sustained injuries and was hospitalised for some time, after which he succumbed.

The accused will return to court on July 5.