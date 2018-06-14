Guyana News

Police corporal charged with causing death by dangerous driving

By Staff Writer

A police corporal yesterday appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, where he was placed on $500,000 bail on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The corporal, Earl Rowney, 28, of Lot 17 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.

 The court heard yesterday that the accident occurred on 20 May, 2017, at Number 28 Village West Coast Berbice.

Police Prosecutor Rockel Mars yesterday told the court that Rowley was driving motor car bearing registration plate number PTT 2200, when around  5.40 pm he collided with motor car PSS 1675 being driven by Errol Nicholson, 56.

Nicholson, from Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice had sustained injuries and was hospitalised for some time, after which he succumbed.

The accused will return to court on July 5.

More in Guyana News

Parliament committee flags large number of Haitians, Cubans unaccounted for

Father and son charged with murdering Cornhill St fruit vendor

‘Sinbad’ jointly charged with murder of fishermen in piracy attack

Top Cop raps Magistrate’s ‘pack of jokers’ remark

default placeholder

Minibus union proposing fare hikes, five-year moratorium on bus importation

Discharging firearm case dismissed against former Republic Bank employee

Former magistrate found guilty of failing to render aid after accident

GECOM chairman to explain casting vote for Deputy Chief Election Officer

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web