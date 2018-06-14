Rincon to get potable water for the first time – GWI

Rincon, a community in Moruca in the northwest district will receive potable for the first time, according to the Guyana Water Inc (GWI).

In a statement yesterday, GWI identified a series of improvement projects in the region.

It said that some 500 residents of Rincon will gain first time access to potable water following the completion of a water supply improvement project in that community at a cost of $3.5 million.

GWI said that through the Santa Rosa Village Council, it is currently conducting works which entail the installation of 1.5 km of transmission lines in the community. Ninety percent of the pipe laying has been completed and the installation of individual service connections is in progress…..