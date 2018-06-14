Rocky Mann passes away

Insurance salesman, popular sports commentator and former People’s Progressive Party/Civic City Councillor Rocky Mann passed away yesterday following a lengthy period of illness.

A glowing tribute was paid to him by former President Donald Ramotar who lauded his work for the party and his concern “for the ordinary man”.

“I would like to extend sincerest condolences to Rocky’s family I have had the pleasure of knowing Rocky Mann for a number of years and am honoured to give a tribute to him. There are some things I can testify to about his character. He was a strong supporter of our party; the People’s Progressive Party for decades. He stood with us during some of the most difficult times, for example in the 1970s, when supporting the PPP could have been seen as inviting oppression from the then government – the People’s National Congress,” Ramotar said…..