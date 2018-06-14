Tucville businessman robbed

Armed bandits pounced on a Tucville businessman yesterday afternoon during which they held him at gunpoint and carted off $279,000 in cash and three phones.

Reports are that Steve Wharton, 36, of lot 1 Telecom Playfield, Turn Street, Tucville, Georgetown, operates a SuperBet shop in front his premise.

Around 4 pm yesterday, he was about to close the business when two men, both of whom were armed with handguns launched the attack.

Investigations revealed that as Wharton was about to close his business, he heard a whispering voice.

As a result, he turned around, when he saw the two men, who held him at gunpoint. One of the gunmen took Wharton into the shop and demanded that he hand over cash and valuables.

He complied after which the bandits made good their escape. A report was made to the police and an investigation has been launched.

No arrest has yet been made.