Work on Canal No.2, Belle West access roads delayed by rain

By Staff Writer
The Belle West Phase Two access road

Works on the Canal No. 2 and Belle West Phase two access roads are set to commence after the rainy season.

Residents of the two areas on the West Bank Demerara have been complaining about the state of the roads. One resident recently told Stabroek News that the roads have gotten worse since last year. Taxi drivers in the area told this newspaper of the struggles they face when it comes to transporting residents beyond certain parts of the community and the costly damage to their vehicles…..

