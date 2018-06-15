Brother testifies to seeing ‘Nasty Man’ kill footballer

A witness in the trial of Delon Henry, known as ‘Nasty Man,’ yesterday testified that he saw the accused carry out the fatal shooting of footballer Dexter Griffith at Warlock, in East Ruimveldt.

Kishawn Griffith, the brother of the deceased, made the statement when he appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown, where Henry is on trial for the murder of Griffith.

The witness claimed to have seen Henry standing over the body of his brother and shooting at him.

As to how he was able to identify Henry, the witness stated that he saw photographs of three suspects printed in a daily newspaper, and recognised the one labelled as Delon Henry to be the person that had committed the act based on the structure of his face. Furthermore, Kishawn told the court that the night of the killing, September 29th, 2015, was not the first time he had seen the alleged shooter…..