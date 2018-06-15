Cannabis plants destroyed at Coomacka Mines

A party of policemen in ‘E’ Division yesterday destroyed 1500 cannabis plants in a drug eradication exercise.

The police said the exercise was conducted in the Coomacka Mines, Upper Demerara River.

The plants occupied an acre of land and measured between 2-6 feet in height with an estimated weight of approximately 300kg. The police also discovered a nursery and makeshift camp with hammocks, groceries, kitchen utensils and clothing on the land along with 15 grams of dried cannabis. The items were destroyed by fire after they were found. No one was arrested.

CANNABISSEEDLINGS: A number of cannabis seedlings that the police found yesterday before they were destroyed.