Construction starts for Bonasika bauxite project

First Bauxite Corporation (FBX) has begun construction of the Bonasika Bauxite Project under its subsidiary Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday said that the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Junior Minister Simona Broomes along with President and CEO of the First Bauxite Corporation Alan Roughead announced the project’s start yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston. Roughead said that construction has started at the project’s site.

Bonasika is located on the right bank of the Essequibo River, 10 miles above Parika…..