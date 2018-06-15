Guyana News

Construction starts for Bonasika bauxite project

-over 200 to be employed

By Staff Writer
President and CEO of FBX Alan Roughead (left), Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman (right) and Junior Minister Simona Broomes. (Department of Public Information photo)

First Bauxite Corporation (FBX) has begun construction of the Bonasika Bauxite Project under its subsidiary Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc.   

The Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday said that the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Junior Minister Simona Broomes along with President and CEO of the First Bauxite Corporation Alan Roughead announced the project’s start yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston. Roughead  said that construction has started at the project’s site.

Bonasika is located on the right bank of the Essequibo River, 10 miles above Parika…..

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

PPP/C to fight any attempt to rig polls – Jagdeo

Accused gunman charged with shooting Charlestown wash bay operator

Dr Arif Bulkan elected to UN Human Rights Committee

Linden man gets 18 years for stabbing wife to death

Well erupts in Diamond

Two to be charged over ecstasy, ganja finds at Bartica Stelling

City food inspectors seize expired goods from Stabroek Bazaar

Decomposed body found in abandoned NA house

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web