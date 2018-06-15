Guyana News

Cop charged with assaulting two women

By Staff Editor

Police Corporal Rondell Gouveia today appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court 2 before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, charged with unlawful wounding, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of threatening language, damage to property, and disorderly behaviour committed on Candace Younge and Alisha Martin on June 5, 2018 at Sophia, to which he pleaded not guilty and was placed on a total of $140,000 bail.

The case was postponed to July 9th for trial, the police said in a release today.

