Decomposed body found in abandoned NA house

A badly decomposed body was discovered in an abandoned house at Savannah Park, New Amsterdam on Wednesday morning after residents made reports of a stench which was emanating from the house on Tuesday.

The body was identified to be that of Leroy Hopkinson, also known as “Leroy Husbands”, 33, who had no fixed place of abode but would often be seen in the abandoned house.According to information gathered, the man was released some three weeks ago from the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, after which he was last seen in the said lot where the abandoned house is located.

Hopkinson was convicted several times in the past for robbery, simple larceny and break and enter.

He was reportedly last placed before the court in relation to the robbery of a supermarket in New Amsterdam back in 2015.

Due to the state of decomposition the body was taken to the Stanleytown Cemetery instead of a funeral parlour yesterday. A post-mortem examination is expected to be done today.