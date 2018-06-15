Dr Arif Bulkan elected to UN Human Rights Committee

For the first time a Guyanese sits on the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC).

Dr Christopher Arif Bulkan yesterday gained the second highest number of votes in the first round of balloting and became one of 18 who form the body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by its State parties.

Bulkan who was nominated by Guyana in September last year is an Attorney-at-Law and Senior Law Lecturer at the University of the West Indies with specializations in Public Law, Constitutional Law, Caribbean Human Rights Law, and International Human Rights Law. He also co-founded the Faculty of Law UWI Rights Advocacy Project (U-RAP) at the Cave Hill campus, which is a group of law professors who engage in litigation and advocacy aimed at promoting human rights…..