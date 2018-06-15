Linden man gets 18 years for stabbing wife to death

Linden resident Clarence Carter, who stabbed his wife to death in an attack at Wisroc Housing Scheme and then made an unsuccessful attempt to end his own life, was yesterday sentenced to serve 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Carter was originally charged with murdering his common-law wife, Leolyn Sullivan, on January 18th, at his residence.

In addition to the lesser charge of manslaughter, Carter yesterday also pleaded guilty to wounding his stepdaughter, Shameka Campbell, during the attack…..