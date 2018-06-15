Guyana News

Misrepresenting of Vishnu Persaud’s career can have dire consequences – Jagdeo

By Staff Writer

The attempts being made to misrepresent the professional career of former deputy chief election officer (DCEO) Vishnu Persaud could have dire personal consequences, Opposition Leader and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has warned.

“I’m very worried that if this goes unanswered this person may never find a job anywhere else having this distortion about his qualifications and performance, just to justify a partisan, political aim or decision at GECOM”, he told reporters during as a news conference yesterday during which he took issue with comments made by government-appointed commissioner Vincent Alexander in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle.

While noting that the comments not only gave a distorted view of the situation at GECOM but a “hatchet job” was done on Persaud, he pointed out that the PPP’s issue does not revolve around race but rather the unfair hiring process that exists…..

