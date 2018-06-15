PPP/C to fight any attempt to rig polls – Jagdeo

Reiterating the PPP/C’s concerns that the APNU+AFC government plans to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said his party would do everything in its power to thwart any such attempts.

“…There will be an attempt, given the nature of the PNC, an attempt to try to tamper with the elections but they are not going to find us sitting down. So, if [State minister Joseph] Harmon and the others think that we are going to be walk-over, etcetera, he better disabuse his mind from that notion,” Jagdeo told a news conference yesterday.

He made the declaration in response to comments made by government-nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) commissioner Vincent Alexander and Harmon in the state-owned newspaper while addressing the controversy surrounding the decision by GECOM’s Chairman, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson, to use his casting vote to appoint Roxanne Myers to the post of Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) over previous office holder Vishnu Persaud…..