Teen on ganja charge given second chance

A 17-year-old, who admitted to having a small quantity of marijuana when police searched him, was yesterday given a second chance by a city magistrate.

Kevin Redley, said to be an Albouystown drinks vendor, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday on a possession of narcotics charge.

He admitted to having almost 3 grammes of cannabis.

According to police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, Redley was acting in a suspicious manner around 1 pm on Wednesday 13th June, 2018.

As a result, the police asked Redley to carry out a search and the cannabis was found in a small black bag inside of an orange bag in his possession. Redley admitted to the offence and was then charged, Mansfield added.

After pleading guilty Redley, was reprimanded and discharged by the Chief Magistrate, who told him it was his lucky day.