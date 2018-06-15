Guyana News

Two to be charged over ecstasy, ganja finds at Bartica Stelling

By Staff Writer
The cannabis that was found in the possession of the 34-year-old Bartica man.

Two persons are expected to appear in court after they were found with illegal drugs yesterday at the Bartica Stelling.

According to the Police, around 1.30pm, ranks performing their duties at the stelling carried out a search on two individuals who were acting in a suspicious manner. During the search, a 34-year-old of 3rd Avenue, Bartica, was found in possession of 41 grams of cannabis and 28.3 grams of ecstasy, a psychoactive drug.

The scotched tape parcel of marijuana that was found on the 23-year-old hairdresser at the Bartica Stelling.

Earlier in the day, around 11.30am, the police also carried out a search on a 23-year-old hairdresser of Middle Road, La Penitence, who was a passenger in a boat and found 1,235 grams of cannabis scotched taped in parcels.

Both the hairdresser and the Bartica resident were taken into police custody and are assisting with the investigations. They are expected to face charges soon.

