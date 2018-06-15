Well erupts in Diamond

A well erupted in the yard of a Sixth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme resident last evening.

Residents crowded the street last night as the water relentlessly spurted up to around 100 feet.

Stabroek News was told that the homeowner sells water from his premises and had dug a domestic well in his yard some time ago and had been using it. However, sometime after 7 last evening, there was an unusual amount of water leaking from one of the connected hoses and when he tried to fix it, water started gushing out at an uncontrollable rate…..