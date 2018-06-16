Bandit caught in Grove supermarket gets seven years

Ryan Bannister, one of the three men caught red handed during an attempt to rob The Number One Supermarket at Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was yesterday sentenced to a total of seven years in jail after pleading guilty to armed robbery and weapons charges.

Bannister, 27, of Herstelling Sea dam, EBD, was arraigned alongside Gerald DaSilva, 45, a fisherman of Lot 10 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, and Ron Simmons, 33, also of Herstelling Sea Dam, at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Sunil Scarce read a joint charge to the men. It alleged that while being armed, they robbed Kayume Khan on Wednesday…..