City has earned $320M in container fees since August, 2016

City Hall has earned $320m in container fees between August of 2016 and March of this year but there is a view that this figure should have been higher.

According to Town Clerk Royston King, a June 13th meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the Container Fee has resulted in an agreement that the current charge of $5,000 be sustained to provide an opportunity for “all involved to look at the challenges facing the city in a more holistic manner and to explore other options for revenue generation for Georgetown.”

The meeting, chaired by Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Eddie Boyer, was attended by representatives of the PSC, the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, Ministry of Communities and the Ministry of Business, including Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin…..