Guyana News

GPL, GTT pay out $24 million in rebates after complaints to PUC

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company were required to dole out over $24 million in credits and rebates last year after complaints against them were settled by the Complaints Division of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Investigating and appealing the decisions made by the various utility service providers on behalf of aggrieved customers is one of the main responsibilities of the PUC’s Complaints Division.

According to the PUC Annual Report for 2017, a total of 825 complaints were received by the Georgetown (499) and Berbice (326) offices up to December, 2017…..

By
