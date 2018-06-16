Graphic health warnings mandatory on packaging of tobacco products from Feb, 2019

As of February 18th, 2019, those wishing to manufacture or sell tobacco products in Guyana will be required to include graphic depictions of health warnings on the packaging.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence has signed and gazetted the 2018 Tobacco Products’ Packaging and Labelling Regulations, which specify that nine months from the date of its entry into force no person “shall manufacture, import, distribute, sell or offer for sale any tobacco product or electronic delivery system other than a tobacco product or electronic delivery system contained in intact packages that meet the packaging and labeling requirements under these regulations.”

The regulations, which comprise the last 24 pages of the Legal Supplement – B of the May 26th, 2018 edition of The Official Gazette, were made under the Tobacco Control Act in exercise of the powers granted to the minister by sections 24, 25 and 46. They specifically note that the exterior of the packaging of these products is to include, among other things, one of two sets of warnings about the health effects of tobacco use…..