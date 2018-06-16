Jamaica court orders SportsMax to give E-Networks FIFA World Cup feed

A Jamaican court has ordered International Media Content Limited (IMCL), the parent company of regional sports broadcaster SportsMax, to fulfill an agreement it made with local cable provider E-Networks for the right to broadcast the FIFA World Cup now underway in Russia. E-Networks moved to the Supreme Court in Jamaica to preserve the agreement, which it had advertised here for the broadcast of the World Cup.

According to an order issued on Thursday by Jamaica’s Chief Justice Bryan Sykes and seen by Stabroek News, IMCL is restrained for 28 days from terminating the Carriage Agreement that had been entered on May 15th, 2017 and the addendum sub licence and service agreement of May 31st, 2018, under which it granted E-Networks “the exclusive Pay-TV (Cable Network) right to broadcast SportsMax World Cup Channel for the period 1st June, 2018 to 31st July, 2018.”

The court further ordered that IMCL immediately commence provision of the feed to the SportsMax World Cup Channel to E-Networks for 28 days from June 14th…..