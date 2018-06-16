Guyana News

NY murder accused loses challenge to extradition proceedings

By
Troy Anthony

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow yesterday dismissed a challenge filed on behalf of fugitive murder accused Troy Thomas to the jurisdiction of the magistracy to hear the proceedings initiated to extradite him to the United States.

Ruling on the application filed on Thomas’ behalf, Justice Barlow found that the hearings are neither illegal nor a breach of Thomas’ constitutional rights.

Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, USA, allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11th, 2011. He was apprehended in March this year by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

Justice Barlow yesterday dismissed the application and refused the declarations sought by Thomas’ attorney, Nigel Hughes. She then ordered that the magistrate overseeing the matter proceed with the hearings and that the State be awarded costs in the sum of $150,000…..

More in Guyana News

Residents to make up 50% of work force for $57M city constituency projects

default placeholder

Bandit caught in Grove supermarket gets seven years

EPA, other agencies probing suspected natural gas blowout at Diamond

Graphic health warnings mandatory on packaging of tobacco products from Feb, 2019

default placeholder

City has earned $320M in container fees since August, 2016

Hauraruni residents call for repairs after access road stalls firefighters

Husband and wife found guilty of Boxing Day murder

Trio faced with smuggling, obstruction charges after shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web