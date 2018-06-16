NY murder accused loses challenge to extradition proceedings

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow yesterday dismissed a challenge filed on behalf of fugitive murder accused Troy Thomas to the jurisdiction of the magistracy to hear the proceedings initiated to extradite him to the United States.

Ruling on the application filed on Thomas’ behalf, Justice Barlow found that the hearings are neither illegal nor a breach of Thomas’ constitutional rights.

Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, USA, allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11th, 2011. He was apprehended in March this year by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

Justice Barlow yesterday dismissed the application and refused the declarations sought by Thomas’ attorney, Nigel Hughes. She then ordered that the magistrate overseeing the matter proceed with the hearings and that the State be awarded costs in the sum of $150,000…..