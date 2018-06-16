Guyana News

Residents to make up 50% of work force for $57M city constituency projects

By Staff Writer

Impending restoration projects, which are being spearheaded by various Georgetown constituency councillors at a total cost of over $57 million, are expected to see residents of the beneficiary communities make up 50% of the work force.

Town Clerk Royston King announced at a press conference yesterday that the City Council has received $57,688,022 from the Ministry of Communities for the execution of the projects in 12 of the 15 constituencies of Georgetown. 

The sum is part of the $200 million budgeted in 2018 for the improvement of Georgetown. King explained that in December, 2017, the Council decided that $75 million of the budgeted sum would be dedicated to “much needed works in local communities.”….

