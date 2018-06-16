Guyana News

Task forces proposes axing political, special interest reps from UG council

By Staff Writer
Vice-Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith

A task force set up to examine the governance structure of the University Of Guyana (UG) has recommended that the membership of the university’s governing council be severely pared down and its functions restricted to policy formation so that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) can have greater autonomy in the day-to-day running of the institution.

Speaking on Tuesday at a Media Luncheon to mark the end of his second year in office, Vice-Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith noted that with the permission of the University Council, the task force, led by Professor Lawrence Carrington, was constituted to review the governance structure of the university.

After a year and a half of work, the task force is set to present its recommendations on July 26th at an extraordinary meeting of the council…..

