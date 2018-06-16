Guyana News

Trio faced with smuggling, obstruction charges after shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

By Staff Writer

Three of the men held after Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officers came under gunfire during anti-smuggling operation at Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last week, were faced with charges on Thursday.

Ravindra Ramdeo, of Lot 217 Section D ‘Nonpareil,’ East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Stephon and Trevor Motielal, of Lot 30 Green Field, Bee Hive, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where they were read the charges.

Ramdeo, a minibus driver, was charged with knowingly dealing with smuggled goods with intent to defraud GRA, while the Motielals were each charged with obstructing the enforcement officers from performing their duties and or aiding and abetting persons who shot at the officers…..

