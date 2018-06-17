Anthony Daniels may be one step closer to ending homelessness

After living on the streets for many years, Anthony Daniels is now a resident of the Salvation Army hostel after he was removed from the area he called ‘home.’

Sunday Stabroek had previously reported on Anthony’s plight on Sunday, April 15.

According to Noreen Gaskin, who has been described as Daniels’s ‘guardian angel’, after he was evicted she approached the person in charge of the Salvation Army and it was agreed that he would stay there for the next six months.

The only sad part is the fact that he is now separated from his beloved dog Kesha, his only companion for a number of years, now being cared for by Gaskin…..