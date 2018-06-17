Guyana News

Assisting teen moms with compassion and perseverance

– Medal of Service awardee Clonel Samuels-Boston

By
Clonel Samuels-Boston

For years, Clonel Samuels-Boston has seen the struggles and pain teenage mothers endure on a daily basis as she has been assisting them, and though there have been times she wanted to give up, she kept pressing on.

As the coordinator for Women Across Differences (WAD), Samuels-Boston has not done it alone and even though her position is a paid one, she has gone above and beyond the call of duty. It is the perseverance and compassion she has shown for the hundreds of teenage mothers who have benefited from the organisation that are responsible of her been named among the 2018 Medal of Service recipients.

“I am very humbled in being awarded and I must thank President David Granger and the government for this Medal of Service… I want to express my gratitude to the persons who nominated me,” Samuels-Boston told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview…..

More in Guyana News

Ex-SWAT commander challenges decision to send him on leave

GRA finding major breaches of tax concessions pacts

[Video] Clean-up begins after Diamond well eruption, recapping to start tomorrow

Overseas-based Guyanese tech mogul investing in local ICT sector

By

Proposed Food Safety Authority puts city at risk of losing revenue from licensing eating houses

Re-elected Moraikobai toshao admits to discrepancies in polls

Two cops among seven arrested after gun find at Onderneeming

default placeholder

First Bauxite signs loan agreement to finance start of Bonasika project

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web