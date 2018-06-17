Assisting teen moms with compassion and perseverance

For years, Clonel Samuels-Boston has seen the struggles and pain teenage mothers endure on a daily basis as she has been assisting them, and though there have been times she wanted to give up, she kept pressing on.

As the coordinator for Women Across Differences (WAD), Samuels-Boston has not done it alone and even though her position is a paid one, she has gone above and beyond the call of duty. It is the perseverance and compassion she has shown for the hundreds of teenage mothers who have benefited from the organisation that are responsible of her been named among the 2018 Medal of Service recipients.

“I am very humbled in being awarded and I must thank President David Granger and the government for this Medal of Service… I want to express my gratitude to the persons who nominated me,” Samuels-Boston told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview…..